No injuries were reported following a Tuesday night fire that caused damage to two Uniontown businesses.
Firefighters responded to the working fire at a 91 Morgantown St. house around 7 p.m. The businesses, Renew Counseling Services and tHAIRapy Salon, were located inside.
“When our crews arrived, they found the street side front window had failed from the fire, and the fire was showing from that window and rolling across the front porch,” said Uniontown Fire Chief Scott Conn.
Conn said crews from his department and South Union Volunteer Fire Department were able to get water on it quickly. A search of the building found that no one was inside.
Conn said there was heavy smoke throughout the building, so firefighters used fans to pressurize the house and ventilate it once it was determined that the main body of the fire was knocked down and wasn’t running through any concealed spaces.
“The fire was contained to the front room and the porch, which sustained considerable damage,” Conn said. “One room adjacent ... had significant heat damage, and there was a heavy amount of smoke damage to the first floor, with moderate smoke damage to the second floor as well.”
Nikki Holonich, owner of Renew Counseling Services, received the call about the fire shortly after crews arrived on scene.
Holonich's sister owns the salon in the house, which was significantly damaged by the fire.
Conn said a hollow core panel door at the bottom of the stairs helped contain the fire from spreading throughout the structure.
“I’ve seen a number of times where even these light-weight doors make a difference and buy some time, and it just helps affirm the point we make during fire prevention to the public to sleep with your doors closed,” he said.
Holonich and her business partner were on scene until it was safe to enter. Once they did, they removed all the client files, and took them to a locked, secure storage area.
“We will be providing telehealth services until we have a long-term plan,” Holonich said, adding they're still awaiting for the damage to be assessed.
Conn said the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal investigated the scene and determined the fire to be accidental in nature.
Holonich said she and her sister are both extremely grateful to the firefighters and all others who were there to offer support during the difficult time.
Along with the fire department, Fayette EMS, Uniontown City Police and gas and power companies arrived at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.