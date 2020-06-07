Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District awarded diplomas to the Class of 2020 in a commencement ceremony held May 31.
The program highlighted class valedictorian Katelyn Pepe and salutatorian Sophia Spittal.
Pepe is the daughter of Harry and Shannon Pepe of Addison. Pepe also serves as senior class vice president and was named the school’s Somerset County Technology Center top student. At the SCTC, she was enrolled in the pre-engineering drafting and design program.
She was a member of National Honors Society, student council and Remembering Adam. She was also the homecoming queen this school year.
She has lettered in the school’s cross-country team for two years, rifle team for four, and softball for three. At SCTC, she has been involved with SkillsUSA and has gone to Hershey for state competition. She has won many awards such as the Student of the Year and Challenge Program Awards for STEM and academic excellence.
Outside of school she is a part of the Confluence National Historical Society, Turkeyfoot Fish and Game, and is a HOBY alumni. Normally at this time during the year, she would be volunteering at local softball leagues and at the historical society.
She has been accepted to the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and Honors College at West Virginia University, where she will major in civil engineering.
Outside of school, she is employed at McDonalds.
Spittal is the daughter of Samuel and Josephine Spittal of Ursina.
She attends early college classes at Allegany College of Maryland and is enrolled in the forestry program.
School activities and sports during her high school career include rifle team, track, softball, SADD, student council, class treasurer, prom committee and member of the honors program. At Allegany College of Maryland, she is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Advocates for Christ, the Woodmen’s Club and Forestry Club. She is also a member of the Confluence Historical Society and Confluence Lions Club.
Spittal has received the following honors during her high school years: 4.0 highest honor every year, attended SSME (Summer Science and Math Experience) at the University of Pittsburgh in 2016, as well as a Challenge Program Award winner for volunteer work in both 2018 and 2019. Sophia also won the Soroptimist Award from the Somerset Daily American and Youth of the Month Award from Unity for Services National Exchange Club in 2019.
She is also an avid volunteer in her community.
Her future plans are to complete an associate’s degree at Allegany College of Maryland and possibly transfer to a 4-year college to complete a bachelor’s degree.
Outside of school, she is a seasonal employee at Seven Springs Adventure Center.
