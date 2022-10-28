A bill from a local lawmaker that aims to better protect consumers traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is awaiting the governor’s signature.
The measure requires the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a $10 v-toll charge in a calendar year. V-tolls are assessed when a driver’s E-ZPass transponder is not detected as their vehicle enters or exits the turnpike or travels through a toll plaza. Cameras can match vehicle license plates to E-ZPass accounts, which are then charged with the card on file.
“That the turnpike would assess v-tolls on people without notification is downright wrong, especially considering there may be an issue with their transponder that leads to repeated charges, and the motorist has no idea it needs fixed or replaced,” state Rep. Ryan Warner, who sponsored the bill, said. “This is about ensuring drivers who use the turnpike are treated fairly and alerted if v-tolls are assessed on their account.”
Warner, R-Perryopolis, said that, in 2021, more than 200,000 Pennsylvanians were charged v-tolls.
Under the bill, the notice would include information about proper placement of the E-ZPass transponder, replacement of the device and notification that failure to correct the issue with the device may result in additional v-tolls and administrative fees.
The PTC would also have to establish a process to appeal v-tolls.
The bill would make several other changes to improve toll collection and increase penalties against drivers who either don’t pay or evade tolls.
For example, a driver’s vehicle registration could be suspended after four unpaid tolls, rather than the current six as well as suspended after $250 in unpaid tolls instead of the current $500.
Also, the statute of limitations to collect an unpaid toll would be increased from three to five years after the violation was committed.
Additionally, the bill also would require the PTC to conduct a feasibility study to review third-party processing and transaction accounts for toll collection, such as Apple Pay and Venmo, as well as electronic push notifications to E-ZPass holders within 24 hours of a transaction.
Finally, the PTC would be required to produce an annual report to the general assembly summarizing collected and uncollected tolls for the previous fiscal year, projected collected and uncollected tolls for the previous fiscal year, and provide reasons for any uncollected tolls.
Warner said he thinks the changes will help improve the toll collection rate.
“A recent audit from Auditor General Tim DeFoor reported unbillable and uncollectable tolls of $161 million from June 2021 to May of this year,” Warner said. “That’s unacceptable and unfair to honest, hard working Pennsylvanians.”
The bill passed both the House and Senate this week. It’s now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature, and would go into effect in 60 day if it becomes law.
“This will bring fairness and transparency to drivers who choose to use the turnpike,” Warner said. “Especially given the skyrocketing cost of tolls, it’s the least the agency can do.”
