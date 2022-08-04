Talia Tuttle, 18, of Sycamore, was moved to tears when she was named the 2022 Greene County Fair Queen last weekend.
“I cried when I was selected because I was the first alternate last year, and I really wanted to be the fair queen,” said Tuttle, whose 21-year-old sister, Emilee, once held the title.
Madyson McDonald of Waynesburg is this year’s alternate.
“We were the only two who decided to enter the competition,” Tuttle said.
The Greene County Fair will be held Aug. 7-13, when Tuttle will get the opportunity to sing the national anthem, just as her sister did when she was the 2018 queen.
“I sang the national anthem in 2019, and the fair board members told me that I could do it again this year,” Tuttle said. “I’m very excited about it. We are very lucky because everyone in my family can sing. My mother and father, Mary and Ron Tuttle, are also great singers.”
Tuttle said that she already assumed her fair queen duties by attending a Waynesburg Rotary meeting.
“At that meeting, I learned a little bit about the history of the fair,” she said. “It was very interesting.”
As fair queen, Tuttle will be attending various community events.
“I will basically do everything and anything I am asked to do,” she said. “It looks like I am going to be very busy for a while.”
Tuttle, who has been a 4-H member for about 10 years, began raising rabbits when she was about 8 years old. In 2017, looking for a bigger challenge, Tuttle switched to market lambs.
“You don’t have to spend as much time with rabbits as you do with market lambs and steers,” she said.
Tuttle said she also recently participated with 4-H at theJacktown Fair.
A 2022 graduate of Waynesburg High School, the newly crowned queen plans to attend Fairmont State University in West Virginia this fall, where she will major in criminal justice to pursue a career in police work.
In the past, Tuttle said she thought she wanted to work with animals or become a teacher until she took a forensic class during her senior year.
“That’s when I really got interested in police work,” she said. “The forensic class was very interesting.”
After she graduates, Tuttle said she will likely have to relocate where she can find a position.
“I’m up to moving any place where someone needs me,” she said. “I grew up here, and I would like to stay somewhere local. But I really don’t know what’s going to happen.
“Helping to keep a community safe is something that I always wanted to do,” she added. “I am even thinking about joining the military, but it isn’t set in stone yet. My parents are very supportive of my career plans.”
