The holiday season started early for 105 local nursing home residents who received gifts through the Twilight Wish Foundation Friday.
The foundation’s local chapter teamed up with other local organizations to grant wishes at Uniontown Healthcare & Rehabilitation after residents made lists of gifts they would like to receive.
“Most of them wanted things they could use every day,” said Virginia Johnson, the center’s activities coordinator. “They put together a list of things they would like to receive. The residents received so many gifts, and we are very blessed.”
Gifts included clothing, lotions, perfume, jewelry, magazines, books, puzzle books and anything else the residents requested.
The center also received a donation of 60 walkie talkies that Johnson said they will use during weekly games.
“All the residents can participate, even if they are confined to their rooms,” said Barbara Harmon, director of the Twilight Wish Foundation’s local chapter.
Twilight Wish Foundation is a national nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to honor and enrich the lives of those over 65 and have an income of less than 200% of the poverty level or are residents of a nursing facility. The organization was founded in 2003, and has granted more than 4,000 wishes in the U.S.
This was the first series of wishes the local chapter, formed in January, granted, Harmon said.
Harmon learned about the foundation through the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation, which selected the Twilight Wish Foundation as the recipient of its annual fundraiser. She said after asking about starting a local chapter, she became its director.
“I have a soft spot for veterans and older people,” she said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
She said they held a fundraiser for the gift drive through a virtual paint and sip event in the spring. They plan to hold another fundraiser in the spring of 2022, she said.
Johnson thanked the foundation, its volunteers and other organizations that participated and donated. A collaborative effort among charities and churches made it possible to grant the wishes, she said.
“We’re just thrilled,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.