AG school board members honored

Submitted photo

Albert Gallatin Area School Board members Paul Dunham (left) and David Howard (right) were recently honored for their years of service by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. The men are pictured with PSBA representative Lena Hannah.

 Submitted

Albert Gallatin Area School Board members David Howard and Paul Dunham were honored for their years of service to the district by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.