Albert Gallatin Area School Board members David Howard and Paul Dunham were honored for their years of service to the district by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Monday, August 28, 2023
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 4:07 am
Howard received recognition for 24 years of service, and was presented a plaque adding him to the PSBA Honor Roll of School Board Service. Dunham received recognition for eight years of service, and was presented a certificate adding him to the PSBA Honor Roll of School Board Service.
PSBA representative Lena Hannah spoke at a recent board meeting about their volunteer service to students, the community and public education.
PSBA’s Senior Director of Member Outreach Becky Dussinger said, “School directors today have a more challenging job than ever before in our complex society. As unpaid volunteers, they give generously of their time all year long to help guide the education of our children. The Honor Roll is the association’s way of thanking these dedicated leaders, who are committed to the success of our public schools and the students they serve.”
The Albert Gallatin Area School District covers more than 144 square miles, and serves about 3,100 students throughout its high school, two middle schools and five elementary schools.
