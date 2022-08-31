Two area community leaders are being honored for their work in Uniontown and Washington.
The Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group has awarded Pam Kilgore and Don Homer Outstanding Community Leader Awards. The award recognizes individuals who have shown an outstanding commitment to volunteerism.
Homer, of Uniontown, was nominated by the East End United Community Center for his work at Clearview Cemetery in Uniontown.
The Fayette County honoree has been taking care of the cemetery, a historical African American cemetery, since 2011. His efforts include lawn upkeep and maintenance and placing flowers at the graves of 114 veterans buried there.
Homer, a veteran himself, serves as the unofficial “walking encyclopedia” of Clearview Cemetery and continues to work toward identifying the African American soldiers and others who remain unidentified.
Kilgore, of Washington, is the founder of WashPA Outdoors, a citizens advocacy group for Washington Park. The honoree for Washington County was nominated by the City of Washington Community Development Corp.
Kilgore was nominated as a result of her work and commitment as a green space developer and for her community programming focused on nature, movement and education. Her programming spans all ages and takes place in Washington Park and Firefly Gardens in downtown Washington.
Kilgore and Homer will receive the awards Wednesday at a luncheon at the Rivers Club in Pittsburgh.
The lunch also will highlight community leaders and projects around the region as well as honoring the financial institutions that lead the region in community reinvestment.
The Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group is a consortium of community leaders working for economic justice, equitable investment practices, and sufficient financial resources to revitalize communities throughout Allegheny County.
