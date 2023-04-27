State police charged two people for a robbery that took place in Redstone Township Sunday evening.
Two arrested for Redstone Township robbery
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, April 27, 2023 5:48 AM
Thursday, April 27, 2023 5:48 AM
State police charged two people for a robbery that took place in Redstone Township Sunday evening.
Bernard Geisel Jr., 41, of Uniontown, is charged with a felony robbery charge. Shannon George, 36, of Grindstone, faces a conspiracy charge.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday Geisel stole a guitar from a woman’s hands as she exited a home on Rose Street. The victim saw him drive away in a silver vehicle.
Both Geisel and George are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.