Arrest warrants were issued for two brothers who state police said stabbed each other, causing serious injuries, during an argument at a Wayne Township, Greene County home Sunday night.
Nevin Cole Renner, 55, of Spraggs and Phillip George Renner, 60, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, were fighting at the Sharp Run Road house at about 10 p.m.
Alice Renner, their mother who owns the house, told state police Nevin Renner began punching Phillip Renner as soon as he arrived, while he was still in his vehicle. Phillip Renner allegedly took out a 6-inch knife, and they were both punctured by the blade. Phillip Renner had several serious lacerations on the left side of his face and body.
Nevin Renner had several puncture wounds to his torso, causing serious and critical injuries, state police said.
The incident was not reported until about an hour later, when Nevin Renner’s injuries worsened. He was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, by medical helicopter. Philip Renner fled the scene, and the extent of his injuries was not known, police said.
Both men are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
