Two Masontown residents were charged by state police Wednesday after three children in their care tested positive for multiple drugs.
Oliver Sylvester Forsythe, 32, and Melissa Leigh Burnett, 24, each face three felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.
According to the criminal complaint, all three children in the case are under the age of 6. In February, Fayette County Children and Youth Services discovered one of the children had tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine. CYS then received hair samples from the other two children, and found they each tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. One of them also tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police said the children had been living in the same house as Forsythe and Burnett. Police did not clarify the relationship between them, but wrote in the complaint that Forsythe and Burnett were their primary caregivers.
The two were arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who released them on $50,000 unsecured bond each. They are due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
