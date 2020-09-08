Arrest warrants were issued for two men Friday who allegedly attacked another man at a Uniontown bar with a group of people, causing an apparent head injury that required treatment at a trauma center.
Uniontown City Police viewed surveillance footage from Sails Inn and identified two of the alleged attackers as Michael Charles Hall, 29, and Davis Wade Hall, 28, both of Howard Court in Uniontown.
Cornelius McDonald told police he was talking to a woman at the North Gallatin Avenue bar, and a group of people started attacking him at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. He said he did not know who assaulted him. Fayette EMS treated McDonald and took him to Uniontown Hospital. He was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for further treatment.
McDonald was bleeding from his mouth and nose, and had swelling to his eyes and head. Police said McDonald was “very hard to understand” on the scene.
Surveillance footage reportedly showed the Halls punching McDonald, then kicking and stomping him when he was on the ground, according to police. They allegedly attacked him three separate times.
A bartender told police McDonald said something to a female at the bar, and a group of people attacked him. She said she did not know their names.
Davis and Wade Hall are both charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros.
