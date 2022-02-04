A Uniontown couple is facing numerous charges related to a series of alleged obscene video calls made from the Fayette County Prison.
Daryl Maurice Truley, 31, and Brienne Misha Pratt, 35, both of 28 Phillippi Ave., each face 47 charges of taking or delivering obscene material to a correctional institute. Pratt faces an additional 47 charges for producing an obscene performance. All the charges are graded as misdemeanors.
According to court documents, while Truley was an inmate, he and Pratt had 47 video calls between Oct. 3, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020, in which Pratt exposed herself and engaged in sexual acts.
Police said that Pratt also showed Truley pornography on the calls.
Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox released both Truley and Pratt on $20,000 unsecured bond. They are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
