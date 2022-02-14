A man and woman were charged with stealing a wallet from a Masontown woman.
Police said Nicole M. Martin, 34, and Mart Kattaron, 35, came to the Fort Mason Village apartment of Erica Phillips on Saturday. Martin hugged Phillips, and allegedly grabbed her wallet from a sweatshirt pocket.
Police said Martin and Kattaron, who are both listed as homeless, ran from the apartment into a nearby wooded area. There, police found a bag that was identified as the same one Martin was carrying. Inside, police said they found other items that belonged to Phillips, including a smartwatch, cellphone, camera, change purse and phone chargers.
The night before the alleged robbery, a police officer told Martin and Kattaron they were not allowed to be in Phillips’ home, according to court paperwork.
When they came back on Saturday, police said, both told Phillips that they were allowed to retrieve items from the apartment. Phillips told police she was afraid to call and report they were in her home.
Police said Phillips’ wallet contained $55, her identification and other cards.
Martin and Kattaron both face charges of robbery, theft and defiant trespass. Warrants have been issued for both of their arrests.
