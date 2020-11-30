Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.