Two men allegedly broke into a Smithfield man’s home and threatened him Saturday night, spurred by an ongoing feud.
Mathew J. Strosnider, 33, of Rose Garden Road and Joshua S. Frost, 32, of Rose Drive were both arrested and jailed after allegedly kicking in a door at 8 Rose Garden Drive at about 9 p.m. because the alleged victim’s son was dating one of Stronsider’s relatives.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, state police arrived to see one of the men walking from the residence shouting expletives about police. The victim, whose full name was not given, said the men threatened to kill him and his son and drive a truck through their house.
Police interviewed Frost and Strosnider at Frost’s home, where both men were “agitated” and said “they were fighters and would not allow anyone to disrespect them in their home.” The men were taken into custody, and police said another man in the home was also arrested for reportedly approaching police aggressively and trying to prevent the arrest.
Frost and Strosnider were charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct. They were both arraigned early Sunday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $10,000. They remain in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
