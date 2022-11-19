Two Brownsville residents were charged with animal cruelty after they allegedly abandoned two dogs, leading to one being euthanized.
Dexter A. Keys, 24, and Melissa S. Christina, 45, were charged Thursday with leaving two pitbulls when they moved out of a home on Second Street in the borough. One of the dogs was about 5 years old, and 20 pounds underweight, according to court paperwork. That dog had a number of other maladies, including hookworms, open wounds and Lyme disease. Authorities said the dog had severe kidney damage, and had to be euthanized.
The second dog was between 8 and 10 months old, but was infested with fleas and had a bacterial skin infection.
A complaint filed in the case said a humane officer was called about the dogs on Oct. 7, but did not indicate how long they had allegedly been left unattended.
Keys and Christina were both charged with aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, cruelty to animals and four counts of neglect of animals. They will face a preliminary before Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.