Two people are facing charges for allegedly cooking methamphetamine at their home near the Margaret Bell Miller Elementary School in Waynesburg.
Waynesburg Borough Police issued arrest warrants Thursday for Carrie M. Whipkey, 32, and John Paul Hicks III, 44, of West Elm Street after officers allegedly found drugs and ingredients to cook meth in their home, according to court documents filed in their case.
Officers arrived at their apartment at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to serve a felony arrest warrant regarding a previous traffic stop. Hicks was allegedly found with suspected drugs in his pocket when police were serving the warrant. He was taken into custody, and officers later returned with a warrant to search the apartment. During the search, police allegedly found meth and paraphernalia including material to smoke and cook meth.
Whipkey and Hicks are facing charges including operating a meth lab near a school, operating a meth lab with children present, storing chemical waste and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge David Curt Balint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.