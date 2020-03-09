Two men are behind bars for allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to fatally overdose in South Union Township in December.
Woodrow “Woody” Charles Hanan Jr., 29, of Esther Street in Uniontown allegedly sold the drugs and Jordan Harold Arnold, 23, of Brushwood Road in Uniontown allegedly drove Hanan to deal drugs.
Police alleged Hanan sold drugs to Christopher Scott Hill at BFS and Little Caesar Pizza on Morgantown Street Dec. 6. Hill was found dead the next day in his Albion Street bedroom, and stamp bags containing fentanyl and caffeine were found in his wallet.
Hill bought the drugs along with another man, who was not named in court paperwork, but told state police he and Hill bought 20 stamp bags that night from Hanan for $100. Hill provided more of the money and took about 14 or 15 stamp bags, the man told police.
An autopsy determined Hill died from an accidental drug overdose caused by combined drug toxicity. A toxicology report showed Hill died from a combination of fentanyl and seroquel, according to court documents.
Hanan allegedly sold stamp bags containing fentanyl and caffeine and stamp bags containing a cocaine mixture during undercover drug deals, court documents indicate.
Hanan reportedly told police on Dec. 19 that he sold Hill drugs twice.
He said he paid Arnold, his cousin, to drive him and that Arnold “had no idea what was going on.” He said “if Chris died from the drugs he sold, that he’ll do the time,” according to court documents.
A Facebook message between Hanan and Arnold indicated Hanan told his cousin they were driving to sell someone weed.
Both men are charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit each crime. They were arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros. Arnold’s bail was set at $150,000 and Hanan was denied bail. Both remain in Fayette County Prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.