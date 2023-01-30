Two men have been charged with threatening to kill a woman and others in North Union Township last week.
State police charged Pierre Tyger Dequae Harper, 22, of Republic and Khalif Rasheed Robinson, 21, of Brownsville, with multiple charges of terroristic threats and one count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. following an incident along Woodview Terrace on Jan. 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded at 7:03 p.m. that day and spoke with Kristina Wingard, who informed them that Robinson and Harper allegedly threatened to kill her and also approached her with baseball bats.
She told police that Robinson allegedly shoved her and struck her in the mouth with his hand, and police noted an injury to Wingard’s lip. She added that she and Robinson are in an intimate relationship.
Police also interviewed Tyree Skinner and Kionna Ford, and they related that Robinson and Harper were looking for Wingard and called Skinner and Ford. During the phone call, they said Robinson and Harper allegedly threatened to kill Skinner and Ford in front of their children if they didn’t tell them Wingard’s whereabouts.
They added that Robinson and Harper allegedly threatened to come to their residence to “shoot it up.”
Both Robinson and Harper are lodged in the Fayette County Prison with their bail set at $20,000 each.
They’re both scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
