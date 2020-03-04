Only two things were going through cashier Natasha Wagner’s mind as she performed CPR on a man whose heart stopped: her high school teacher’s instructions, and the words “I think he’s dead.”
Moments earlier the 24-year-old Conneaut Lake woman was working at the cash register of Save-A-Lot in South Union Township Saturday afternoon when someone ran to the front of the store, saying a man was lying on the floor.
She immediately locked her register and ran to the back, where she saw the man appearing lifeless. Wagner checked his pulse and found none. In her mind, she could see her teacher in a uniform demonstrating chest compressions, and followed the instructions in her memory. She registered the man’s son crying and telling a dispatcher he thought his father was dead.
“I was in shock. I didn’t know what was going on. But in that situation, I think you just take control and do what you need to do,” she said.
Eventually she felt a tap on her shoulder. Morgan Alviar, a SHOP ‘n Save employee, was in the stock area connected to Save-A-Lot when someone ran back looking for their manager, who works in EMS. The 19-year-old told her he also knew CPR, asked Wagner if she needed a break and took over until Fayette EMS Paramedic Regional Supervisor Jennifer Shaffer arrived.
“I just kept giving him compressions and giving him air until EMS showed up, and that snapped me out of it and they took over,” Alviar said.
He, too, learned CPR in high school.
“I just did what I thought was expected of me,” he said.
Wagner had received her certification six years ago.
“I never thought I would use it. It just happened out of nowhere, and with so many people around, I never thought I’d be the one to do it,” she said. “I’m glad that I knew what I was doing.”
The patient remained in the hospital Wednesday afternoon in stable condition, officials said.
“Regardless of the outcome, this person has been given every opportunity to continue his life,” said Fayette EMS Chief Rick Adobato.
He recommended the public take CPR classes and earn their certifications.
“These are shining examples of the work communities can do to help save lives,” he said.
Alviar said he grew up on the periphery of emergency management. His dad, Tony Alviar, is the information technology manager for Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.
“I was very happy to know that he was part of helping to save someone, and very proud of him being clear-headed to be able to respond that quickly,” the elder Alviar said.
Morgan Alviar said he plans to take refresher CPR courses throughout his life, but has no plans to make a career of emergency response. He is attending University of Pittsburgh in Greensburg for computer engineering.
He said he thinks everyone should receive the training, and once they do, they should rely on their instruction and take charge.
“I feel like if you’re second-guessing yourself, you’ve already thought about it too much. The longer they go without treatment, the lower their chances of survival,” he said. “I feel like anyone who has the training to do it should be expected to do it, like I feel I was.”
Wagner, too, said she has been called a hero but deflects the label, saying she did what she would want someone to do for her own father.
Once Alviar took over and EMS arrived, she said she hugged the man’s wife and son and told them she would be praying for them. Then, she called her dad.
“I said, ‘I love you so much.’ I said, ‘I’m so amped up right now.’ He told me, ‘Just breathe,’” she said. “It was pretty intense. I hope the family is OK. It was definitely a blessing from God.”
[thumbup] Awesome job!
