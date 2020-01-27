A Connellsville man and woman were locked up and denied bail after police allegedly found a large amount of drugs and weapons in their home where a 15-year-old girl was also living.
The girl's father, Karya Lee Hunter, 30, and Vasie Leshae Reed, 28, both of 122 East Crawford Ave. Apt. B, were both charged Saturday with multiple felonies following a search warrant executed by Connellsville Police and the Fayette County Bureau of Investigations Friday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, law enforcement found 61.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 59 grams of suspected heroin, 8.2 grams of suspected cocaine, 167.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected marijuana, four digital scales with white residue on them and seven firearms. Reed has a prior felony assault conviction, police said.
They were both charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana, one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children and seven counts of possession of a firearm prohibited.
They were arraigned Saturday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail in the case because of their multiple felony counts and the child endangerment charge.
