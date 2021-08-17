State police said two people died in a Bullskin Township crash Monday afternoon.
Lee Roy Welker, 70, and Diane S. Welker, 69, were driving a Ford Focus through the intersection of Routes 982 and 31, when their sedan was hit by a Peterbilt truck, according to state police.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the truck, driven by Thomas Wiencek, 60, no address listed, was traveling east on Route 31 and did not stop at the stoplight.
Police said Lee Welker was driving the sedan and Diane Welker was in the front passenger seat. A police report issued Tuesday did not indicate where the Welkers lived.
Diane Welker was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment, but later died. Lee Welker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police reported that the environmental conditions were clear and the roadways were dry at the time of the collision. No alcohol or drugs were suspected.
