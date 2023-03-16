Challenges were filed in two Fayette County primary election races.
On March 10, a petition was filed by attorney James T. Davis on behalf of John D. Scerba and George Matis to strike the nomination of Gregory F. Check from the Republican ballot for Redstone Township supervisor.
The petition stated that Check filed his nomination petition and statement of financial interests with the election bureau on the deadline of March 7, but alleged he failed to file a statement of financial interest at the township office. The petition contended the county’s 2023 candidate handbook states not doing so will result in a candidate being removed from the ballot.
A judge has not yet been assigned to preside over the claim.
On Monday, a petition was filed by Ros L. Gammon IV against the Brownsville Area School District and the county election bureau.
According to the petition, Gammon stated that the Fayette County Notice of 2023 Primary Election was amended, adding a two-year term for the Brownsville Area School Board on March 3. He argued the amendment was not made within the period for public offices to be published, stating it should be no earlier than 12 weeks and no later than 11 weeks before a primary election.
Gammon requested that the casting lot for that race be delayed for three weeks to allow candidates to submit petitions since they only had five days of notice to circulate petitions.
The matter will be presented in motions court on March 16 before President Judge Steve Leskinen.
Both petitions were filed in the county prothonotary’s office.
