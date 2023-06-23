Two people face multiple charges after video calls were placed from the Westmoreland County jail in which marijuana plants were visible.
Both Jaamayl Amiel Crosby, 38, of Monessen, and Sydney Sayles, 32, of McKeesport, were charged Wednesday by Westmoreland County detectives with felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and endangering the welfare of children.
According to court records, Crosby was jailed April 27 on charges of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. On May 18, police began investigating suspicious phone calls Crosby was making to Sayles from the jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that the videos show Sayles in Crosby’s home in the 1000 block of Graham Avenue. According to the complaint, Sayles was in a “grow room” containing multiple marijuana plants.
Investigators said that Crosby and Sayles’ son can be seen walking around the room in the video. The child is younger than 6 years old, according to police.
In a May 18 call, Crosby allegedly called other inmates over to show them his grow room.
Police served a search warrant at Crosby’s home the morning of June 12 and found the room seen in the video calls, according to the complaint.
Crosby was released from the Westmoreland County jail May 26, but just a few days later was arraigned and jailed on felony drug charges in Allegheny County, according to court records.
Neither Crosby nor Sayles have been arraigned on the most recent charges.
They also face misdemeanors for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
