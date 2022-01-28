Two Fayette County ambulance services were among several organizations across the state to receive USDA loans or grants for projects.
Fayette Emergency Medical Services received a Community Facility Direct Loan and an Economic Impact Initiative Grant of $490,000 to buy 19 new monitor and defibrillator combinations and associated equipment.
Brownsville Ambulance Service Inc. received a CFDL and EIIG of $110,500 to buy a new Speclin 2020 ambulance and equipment.
Thirty projects in rural Pennsylvania received a total of $16 million in funding.
“These facilities are part of the fabric of the rural communities they serve,” said USDA State Director Bob Morgan. “These investments will improve public buildings and provide much needed equipment for our local communities throughout rural Pennsylvania.”
