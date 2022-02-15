Fires broke out at two Fayette County businesses between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
In Uniontown, a fire occurred at The Player’s Club, 67 Connellsville Street at 11:24 p.m.
Uniontown Fire Chief Scott Conn said the fire was around the bar area, but said the fire was “ventilation limited,” meaning the fire was starving for oxygen and was starting to smolder itself out. He said there was moderate heat and smoke damage to that area from the fire.
“Once the crews got inside, they found the fire real quick and put water on it,” Conn said, adding the was a significant amount of smoke in the structure that it made its way to the two occupied apartments above the establishment. “We had a lot of ventilation work to do.”
Conn said the residents of those apartments were out of the structure prior to the fire department’s arrival, and no injuries were reported.
According to Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCMEA), South Union VFD assisted the Uniontown Fire Department and also on the scene was Uniontown Police Department and Fayette EMS.
They departed the scene at 1:30 a.m.
The second fire occurred at 2:57 a.m. at Macars Service Garage at 545 Footedale Road in German Township.
Responding to the fully involved fire were fire departments from Adah, Edenborn, Masontown, McClellandtown, New Salem as well as Fayette EMS.
FCEMA stated no injuries were reported and crews departed from the scene around 9 a.m.
An attempt to reach someone from the service garage for comment was unsuccessful.
The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating both fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.