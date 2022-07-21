Fayette County is home to two of nine projects that will be funded as part of the “Business In Our Sites” projects announced earlier this week by Gov. Tom Wolf.
On Tuesday, Wolf announced the approval of nine projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) that will empower communities and economic development partners to attract expanding businesses by building an inventory of ready sites.
According to a release from the governor’s office, the approved Business In Our Sites (BOS) projects total $48,710,441 in grants and loans, and they will increase the state’s ability to attract businesses that create family-sustaining jobs.
“Pennsylvania’s strong competitive advantage is reinforced by the funding approved today,” Wolf said. “Between our prime location, our skilled workforce and our excellent infrastructure, the commonwealth has a lot to offer current and potential businesses.”
Wolf added that the BOS funding is a great tool that provides the resources needed to build pad-ready sites to increase Pennsylvania’s ability to attract and retain businesses, and BOS projects empower communities to attract growing and expanding businesses by helping them build an inventory of ready sites.
In addition to Fayette, the nine projects are in Adams, Allegheny, Berks and Chester counties.
The Fay-Penn Economic Development Council will receive a $1,713,966 grant and $2,609,989 loan to assist in the development of a multi-tenant speculative building in Dunbar Township.
The one-story, 100,000-square-foot, multi-tenant speculative building will be in the Dunbar Township Business Park and is expected to be completed sometime next year. Speculative buildings are those built without a particular tenant or buyer in mind.
To fund the $5,788,715 project, Fay-Penn will use the CFA funding along with a low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.
Also, a $220,000 grant and $550,000 loan will assist with the development of the North Union Commercial Park in North Union Township.
The business park is still in the preliminary drawing phases, but will be somewhat of an extension of the Fayette County Business Park, where the county purchased 57 acres of land owned by Mount St. Macrina last year for the business park.
North Union Township Supervisor Ron Landman said the CFA funding will help move the project forward and will ultimately help the township grow with the tax base and population, as the latest census showed a slight loss of population.
“If the businesses (in the business park) are good enough, people will want to move to the area,” Landman said. “We hope to get the type of businesses that will draw people here.”
