A fight in a hospital parking led to assault charges filed against two Fayette County women.
Uniontown City Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at 2:41 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital with information that the driver of one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
When they arrived, police saw a black Ford sedan with severe damage to the driver’s side doors and silver Nissan sedan with heavy damage to the passenger side doors and the front bumper.
Police interviewed Amyah Harris, 18, of Uniontown, who was the driver of the Ford.
Harris told police that she was trying to turn around in the parking lot when the Nissan struck her vehicle. She reportedly told police the driver of that vehicle, later identified as Lyric Damone Lesea Ross, 26, of Republic, fled the scene.
According to court paperwork, when police reviewed security footage it showed Harris’ vehicle hitting Ross’s vehicle, and then Ross sideswiping Harris.
The video then showed Ross exiting the Nissan and looking at Harris’s Ford, police said. While Ross stood next to her vehicle, Harris allegedly reversed her vehicle farther back and then accelerated forward, hitting the passenger side of Ross’s vehicle and causing its air bags to deploy.
Police alleged Ross got back in her vehicle and Harris drove around it, at which time Ross accelerated forward and hit the driver’s side of Harris’ vehicle.
Both women got out of their cars and Harris allegedly pepper sprayed Ross in the face and the women got into a physical fight in the parking lot before Ross left the area.
Police said both were charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and two counts of simple assault.
Harris was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. and is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $2,500.
A warrant has been issued for Ross’ arrest.
