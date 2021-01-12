Fire destroyed a Dunbar Township home early Tuesday, injuring two firefighters who responded to the blaze.
Officials said the family home of Gary Henry at 302 Ridge Blvd. caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Two adults inside managed to get out safely, but Jacob Hair, a firefighter at Morrell Volunteer Fire Company, and Brandon O’Neil, a firefighter at South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department, were injured.
One slipped on ice and dislocated his shoulder, while the other retained second-degree burns. Both were transported to Uniontown Hospital for treatment and released.
Doug Grimm Jr., fire chief at Morrell, said they believe the fire was accidental, but they have called the fire marshal to the scene to confirm it.
“We determined it was something between the pipe of the wood burner and the wall,” Grimm said.
Grimm said he expects the house is a total loss, and referred the family to the Red Cross for assistance.
“We sent our disaster action teams out and provided monetary support for lodging and food, basically short-term care over the next few days,” said Chris McCormick, disaster program specialist for the Red Cross.
The agency also provides case work support.
The fire departments that responded to the fire include Monarch, Dunbar, DL&V, New Haven Hose and Connellsville Township.
