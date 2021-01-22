Uniontown Police said Friday they’ve found ties between a convenience store armed robbery Monday and two home invasions Tuesday.
The A-Plus convenient store on Connellsville Street in Uniontown was robbed Monday by an unidentified man, described by the cashier as a tall and thin white man who was armed with a large hunting knife.
Police said the man demanded money and took some cash before leaving the store and walking around the back of the building. By the time police arrived, they said the man had fled the scene, and they were unable to track him.
Tuesday around 7 p.m., Uniontown police were called to an elderly woman’s home on Carlisle Street for a home invasion. The woman told police she heard a knock on the door, and when she answered it, a tall, thin white man pushed passed her into the house and demanded her cellphone, money and credit cards. She reported he was brandishing a large hunting knife.
He got away with her phone and her credit cards, but they were later discovered in the alley behind her house by police, Lt. Tom Kolencik said. The woman was unharmed.
On the same day, while Uniontown police were watching video surveillance from neighbors and establishing a track for the canines, they were called to Virginia Avenue for another home invasion, Kolencik said. The home belongs to an elderly couple. The woman explained to police that her husband was upstairs when she heard her door rattle. She told police she thought she may have left it unlocked.
She said a tall thin white man entered the living room brandishing a large hunting knife. He demanded her cellphone, cash, jewelry and credit cards. She handed him her purse, which included her I.D., credit cards, some jewelry and cash, and her keys to her vehicle and home, and let him to the door. She said he asked her who was upstairs, and she told him her husband was. The man then physically took her wedding bands from her finger and fled the house.
Police did not recover the stolen property from the second home invasion; however, the credit cards had not been used as of Friday. Kolencik said the cost to change the locks and for her stolen items add up to about $1,500.
Kolencik said they believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents.
“We believe all three are tied together,” he said. “The disturbing thing about all this is that it seems like he’s very methodical and calculated in who his victims are, being the elderly. … To go from Carlisle Street to Virginia Avenue is quite a distance with a lot of homes in between and for him to target those two homes, we’re just wondering if he had some type of knowledge of who lives there somehow.”
Police said they have been unable to find the man, and are asking the community to be aware and vigilant, watch out for neighbors and lock their house and car doors, including screen doors, as this creates an extra barrier of protection. The police are also reminding people that they can get information about someone at their door by talking through it without opening it if they are not sure who the individual is.
“This is going to be one of those cases where we’re going to really need to work together with the community,” Kolencik said. “One thing I think that disturbs anybody is when you prey on the elderly.”
He said the neighbors have been very cooperative in giving the police as much information as they can about the incidents. Anyone who sees a person who fits the description or is acting suspicious is asked to call 911 immediately.
“This person is obviously desperate, and I’ve always said a desperate person is a dangerous person,” Kolencik said. “This person is very dangerous. We are allocating all of our assets and anybody that can help, we are asking for your help, and hopefully we can find this person soon and bring our community back to the safe, quiet place that it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.