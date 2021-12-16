Connellsville Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening that sent two people to the hospital and damaged a local church.
Cpl. Bryan Kendi said around 9 p.m., an SUV and a semi-tractor trailer collided at the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Route 119.
Kendi said, following the collision, the SUV veered to the left and into the Sheetz parking lot where it struck a third vehicle. The semi-tractor trailer veered to the right, sheared a telephone pole and hit St. John The Evangelist Church.
Kendi said the SUV and the semi-tractor trailer were totaled from the wreck, and the church sustained some damage, though he was unsure of the projected cost of repairs.
“It's not terribly damaged, but there are definitely some marks there,” he said.
Kendi said the three occupants in the SUV were taken to Highlands Hospital in Connellsville and Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville, but added only two were receiving medical treatment, which he believed were for non-life-threatening injuries. He added that the driver of the semi-tractor trailer refused treatment.
The names of those involved have not yet been released by police.
Kendi said police are continuing to investigate what caused the crash and are reviewing video evidence.
A portion of Route 119 northbound was partially closed for two to three hours while the semi-tractor trailer was removed from the scene.
