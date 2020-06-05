Two inmates were charged this week for allegedly assaulting another inmate at Fayette County Prison, knocking out five of his teeth.
Jason Lee Shaw, 18, and Karya Lee Hunter, 31, both of Connellsville were observed on surveillance footage assaulting Cody Nicholson at about 4:40 p.m. May 11, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Shaw and Hunter allegedly backed Nicholson into a corner. Shaw allegedly punched Nicholson three times and Hunter allegedly punched him once. Hunter allegedly threw a food tray, which missed the back of Nicholson’s head.
Both Shaw and Hunter were charged with assault by prisoner, aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy to commit each crime.
Hunter is in jail awaiting trial on drug delivery and firearms charges filed in Connellsville Jan. 25. Shaw is serving a three- to 12-month sentence for retail theft after pleading guilty in March, and is awaiting trial for possession of contraband by an inmate Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.