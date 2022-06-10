Four people, including inmates at the Fayette County Prison, have been charged with filing false claims to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office and Fayette County Prison requested assistance from the state police with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed in the names of inmates at the prison, adding that those individuals were allegedly working with others to fraudulently obtain PUA funds.
On Thursday, charges were filed against Madison Nadine Fogle, 26, of Dunbar; Shane Michael Klink, 31, of Connellsville; David Anthony Kramer, 34, of Leisenring, and Margie Ann Ayers, 71, of Connellsville, before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Klink was incarcerated at the Fayette County Prison from Nov. 17, 2019, to July 14, 2020, and was interviewed by investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and Secret Service on July 1, 2020, about if he was aware of checks being mailed to his grandmother’s residence.
Klink told investigators that he had found out about the checks from his grandmother, but he didn’t know who filed for them by using his name or why they were sent to his grandmother’s house.
A day later, Klink’s girlfriend, Fogle, was interviewed by the same investigators at her home and she, too, said she was unaware of any unemployment claim filed for Klink, but then admitted that Klink told her to file the claim for him, according to court documents.
Fogle provided two PUA checks totaling $6,914 made out to Klink, and told investigators Klink instructed her to use the PUA debit card to send him $700 along with $130 to inmates only known as “Marco” and “Adam,” the complaint states.
During the investigation, the telephone calls between Klink and Fogle as well as inmate Kramer and his grandmother, Ayers, were obtained and reviewed from May 28, 2020, to July 6, 2020.
In those 29 calls, investigators found that Klink told Fogle how to file a PUA claim, and then Fogle was allegedly assisting others associated with inmates on how to do the same, including Ayers for Kramer in exchange for a portion of the money, according to the complaint.
The total funds in Klink’s PUA account was $10,094; Kramer’s, $11,652; and Fogle’s, $17,240, totaling $38,986.
Investigators spoke with Ayers on April 7, 2022, at her residence, where she said she couldn’t recall if she signed Kramer up for PUA funds because she’s bad with computers, but added that a girl had helped her with it and continued to file Kramer’s PUA claims every week, court paperwork states.
Approximately 30 minutes after the interview, Ayers contacted investigators to ask if it would help if she paid back all the money in Kramer’s PUA claim.
Fogle was interviewed again on April 27, 2022, and she admitted that she filed the claim for Klink, but also helped Ayers file for Kramer, that she filed a claim for herself and filed claims for other inmates, the complaint reads.
All four were charged with corrupt organizations, deal in unlawful acts, theft by deception, criminal solicitation, criminal use of a communication facility, statement under penalty, conspiracy and other similar charges.
All four have not yet been arraigned. Klink is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison, and Kramer is lodged at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette.
