Two people were killed in a multiple-vehicle, head-on crash on Route 201 in Dunbar Township just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The two drivers were identified as John R. Snyder, 68, of Scottdale and Tiler M. Guth, 24, of Vanderbilt.
State police Trooper Robert Broadwater said a car hit a cement truck at the bottom of a hill on Route 201, and accelerated away from the scene. At the crest of the hill, that vehicle hit a third vehicle head-on and rolled onto its roof, he said.
"Based on preliminary investigations, it appeared as [Snyder] was fleeing from the first crash at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain his lane," a state police news release sent Tuesday evening said.
Snyder's car, a Dodge Charger Shelby, continued up 201 and hit Guth's car, a Chevrolet Malibu, the release said. Snyder's vehicle flipped onto its roof into a grassy area. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.
The drivers did not have any passengers. Broadwater noted the crash that involved the cement truck was minor. Police said the collision with the cement truck occurred in Adelaide, about one-half of a mile from the crash scene.
Authorities shut down Route 201 from Route 819 to the Willow Inn, and emergency crews redirected traffic. The road was closed for several hours.
State police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision, but said they believe speed was a factor in the crash. The Fayette County Coroner’s office, Fayette EMS and fire departments including Monarch and Dunbar also responded to the scene. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was also on the scene.
