A single-vehicle crash in Redstone Township killed two people over the weekend, according to authorities.
Officials said a car went out of control and hit a tree at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Coroner Phillip Reilly said Miranda Huseman, 27, and Daniel Guthrie, 32, were killed.
Reilly said neither victim was wearing a seat belt. The crash happened near Paradise Lakes on Filbert Orient Road.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
