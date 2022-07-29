Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Georges Township Thursday evening.
The accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Walnut Hill Road. According to state police, Tyler Durst, 29, of Point Marion, was driving east and crashed into a vehicle being operated by James Empoules, 32, of Masontown. Empoules was headed west on Walnut Hill.
In the car with Durst was Mercedes Mecozzi, 27, of Uniontown. Both Durst and Mecozzi were declared dead at the scene.
Empoules and two passengers in his vehicle were flown from the scene to Ruby Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police have not identified the passengers.
State police continue to investigate the accident.
