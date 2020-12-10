Two local grocery stores are matching toy donations for Toys For Tots this year.
Riverside Family Market teamed up with Toys For Tots to spread holiday cheer to children in need by matching toy-for-toy the donations in drop-off boxes at their locations in Grindstone and Point Marion.
Jamie Giles, who owns the markets with her husband Adam, said Christmas is going to look very different for many as communities have been hit hard with the economic consequences of COVID-19.
Giles said their stores gave away two Thanksgiving dinners last month, and wanted to focus on children for Christmas.
The mission of Toys For Tots is to collect unwrapped toys and distribute to less fortunate children ranging in age from infant to age 12.
Dan Martin, the Toys For Tots coordinator for Fayette County, said they have over 1,100 children registered so far and the phone keeps ringing to add to that number.
The grocery stores started the campaign on Dec. 1 and will end it on Dec. 12. They will add up the number of toys collected, and the shop for the same number of toys to donate to the program.
“If we don’t get the outcome we’re looking for, we’re just going to fill the box,” Giles said, knowing that people are stretching their budgets tight this year and may not be able to contribute.
She said she also knows people are concerned about heading into stores because of COVID-19. Those who want to donate but don’t want to come inside the store can do curbside dropoff, Giles said.
“We will come out in our masks and gloves,” Giles said. “Just open the trunk, and we’ll get it from you.”
She added that anyone who wants to do that can call the store and give the make, model and color of the vehicle; an employee will then come out for the toy or even a check, if they would rather offer Toys for Tots a monetary donation.
“We’ve had a highly positive reaction,” she said. “The biggest question was asking about the contactless delivery.”
“It’s absolutely fantastic,” Martin said. “The whole thing about Fayette County are these small individual communities and folks doing their part to make sure children have a Christmas, and it all adds up to make that possible.”
Giles said the boxes are being filled, and she believes that the campaign will be successful even through these trying times.
Anyone wanting to make a check donation can do so by making it out to “Marine Toys For Tots Foundation” and can drop it off at either Riverside Family Market store or mail them to Marine Toys For Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, Va., 22172.
The address and phone number for Riverside Family Market in Point Marion is 1 N. Main St., Point Marion, 724-725-1100. The Grindstone location is 6047 National Pike, Grindstone, and the number is 724-785-7903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.