Two men are behind bars in an alleged scheme to use fake credit cards to buy ATVs, following an investigation by the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Arkeen Alijah Cox, 24, of Uniontown, and Darryl Gregory "Big Homie" Randolph, 24, of Pensacola, Florida, were allegedly working together in the plot which came to light Tuesday during an attempted fraudulent purchase at Triple A Motorsports in Belle Vernon.
Rostraver Police were called by Triple A Motorsports employees, who said someone was attempting to make a purchase with a fake card. Rostraver Police arrested the suspect, who has not yet been charged, and contacted BCI's Western Auto-Theft Task Force for further assistance. ATTF interviewed the man, who detailed the alleged plot. He said he and Cox met in jail in July, and discussed committing further crimes. When they were both released earlier this year, they began talking on Facebook messenger, where Cox reportedly devised a plot to use stolen credit card information to make fraudulent purchases. Cox allegedly stole Netspend pre-paid cards from Walmart and Sheetz, and made fraudulent cards using the second man's name at Super 8 Motel in South Union Township Sunday. Cox allegedly reserved hotel rooms with fraudulent cards. Randolph flew into the Pittsburgh airport Monday, and picked up a U-Haul box truck rented with a fraudulent card. The next morning, Cox told the unnamed suspect he secured an ATV purchase for about $9,500 at the Waynesburg Yamaha dealership with a fraudulent card.
Police conducted a search warrant at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on a vehicle tied to the case, and found 19 credit cards, materials to make fake cards, two laptops and Cox's birth certificate and social security card.
Cox and Randolph are facing charges including theft, access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, receiving stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime. They were arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who denied bail for Randolph and set Cox's bail at $75,000. Both men remain in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
