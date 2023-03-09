A Uniontown man is wanted by police in connection with a shooting inside a city bar that left two people dead.
Police were called shortly early Wednesday morning to the Sails Inn at 277 N. Gallatin Ave., where they found Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, and Darroll Gregg, 32, both of Uniontown, lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Uniontown police, Daryl Maurice Truley, 32, of Uniontown, fled the bar after the shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on felony charges of homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed both Truley and Gregg with firearms. Truley allegedly fired multiple shots toward Gregg and two women who were standing near him, court documents state.
Police said it is still not clear if Truley was the only shooter, or if Gregg also fired his weapon. Truley faces a homicide charge for the death of Gregg, and police are continuing to investigate whether Gregg or Truley shot Stargell.
This is the second shooting at Sails Inn within a year. Last April, DeShawn Torriel “CJ” Russell, 24, was accused of shooting Dwayne McLemore, 37, outside the bar. Police said at the time that a fight between the two men started in the bar.
Russell was charged with multiple felonies, but most of them were withdrawn. He will face trial for a felony gun charge and is due to be arraigned March 16.
As of press time Wednesday, Truley had not been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.