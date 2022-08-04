Bail has been denied for two New York men who were found with two kilograms of cocaine and a loaded weapon in Uniontown.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Aquil Sealey, 37, of Brooklyn, and David A. Stewart, 39, of Bronx, with conspiracy and drug and weapons charges before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. on Tuesday.
The charges stem from state police receiving a tip in late July from an informant that two kilograms of cocaine were to be delivered to the Fayette County area by a man named “David.” The provided phone number belonged to David Stewart, the complaint states.
On Aug. 1, police received more information that Stewart was in Fayette County with the cocaine.
Police identified Stewart at a gas station along Main Street in Uniontown; another man, later identified as Sealey, was driving the car in which Stewart was seen.
The vehicle left the gas station at about midnight and went to a nearby hotel on McClellandtown Road in South Union Township, where the vehicle circled the lot once and then parked. It was then police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it attempted to leave, and both men were taken into custody.
A drug-detecting canine was used for an exterior sweep of the vehicle, and the canine indicated the presence of narcotics.
A search warrant was granted for the vehicle, and police found two kilograms of cocaine, a large scale and a loaded Glock 9mm gun with an extra loaded magazine, court documents state.
When questioned, Sealey told police he was from Trinidad and added that Stewart wrapped the gun in Sealey’s Trinidad flag, but also stated that his DNA would be on the firearm, which was found in the same bag as the cocaine.
Sealey told police he was driving Stewart to the hotel, dropping him off and driving back to New York.
Stewart told police he was on his way to Charleroi to see a friend, but didn’t provide the person’s name or address.
Even though Charleroi is about 25 miles from Uniontown, Stewart told police they went to the hotel to get a room for the night because Sealey was tired from driving, and they stopped at the gas station to buy cigarettes.
Stewart was charged with conspiracy including firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of firearm prohibited.
Sealey was charged with conspiracy including possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Both men are lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail being denied due to the two being considered a flight risk, the seriousness of the charges and because a weapon was involved.
They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on Aug. 16.
