Two Ohio men were arrested over the weekend following a vehicle crash in Menallen Township.
Police were dispatched after a 2004 Saab hit a tree near Denney Road just after 7 p.m. Friday. The driver, Robert F. Aldridge II, 20, of Cleveland, smelled of alcohol, police said.
Two unidentified passengers in the vehicle were both injured in the crash, though police did not indicate the extent of their injuries.
Police said witnesses reported they saw the Saab passing other cars at a high right of speed on New Salem Road just before the crash.
Aldridge was charged with two counts of aggravated assault while driving under the influence, DUI and cited for driving without a license, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
In a separate complaint filed against William Scott Aldridge, 18, police said the Saab had fled from Redstone Township Police earlier, and an officer from that department responded to the crash.
According to court paperwork, the officer saw William Aldridge of Lakewood, Ohio, trying to leave the scene.
Police said William Aldridge stopped and said he had a silver and black pistol in his left front pocket.
Because of William Aldridge’s age, he is not able to carry a concealed firearm. Police said the gun has been reported stolen in Ohio.
He was charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.
Neither complaint indicated how or if William and Robert Aldridge are related.
Both men are currently lodged in Fayette County Prison, and are scheduled for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on Sept. 8.
