Two people have been charged with sending a fake bomb threat to a Connellsville business to get an employee fired.
Annmarie E. Johnston, 19, of Dunbar and Cody P. Davis, 21, both of Connellsville had charges related to making the threat filed against them on Friday at Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.’s office.
According to court paperwork, Amy D’amico-Russell, owner of Zia Maria’s Bakery, called police on April 21 and said she received numerous messages from Johnston containing screen shots of Snapchat and Instagram accounts. The posts claimed to be from an employee of the bakery, Ben Hoffman, and threatened to blow up the business unless he got a raise.
Police said the Instagram account was under the name “cody_bradly_43” and had Hoffman’s name associated with it.
Johnston said she was trying to warn the bakery, police said, and added that she didn’t want the authorities involved out of fear she would get in trouble and be thrown out of her aunt and uncle’s home.
Police interviewed Hoffman and he denied making the threat, according to the complaint. He told authorities he and Johnston dated in the past and after they broke up, she sent similar messages to the bakery’s Facebook page, claiming he spit in her food, which proved to be false as he is a cashier and doesn’t handle food.
When Johnston was interviewed by police, she reportedly admitted to creating the bomb threat to get Hoffman fired, and said she worked with Cody Davis to create a fake social media account.
According to police, Davis said Johnston contacted him about a plan to get Hoffman fired. Davis gave her access to an old Instagram account he didn’t use anymore, and that’s the account used to post the bomb threat, the complaint alleged.
Along with charges of making a bomb threat, Johnston and Davis were also charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The two have yet to be arraigned.
