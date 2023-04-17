Two people were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals following a collision between a vehicle and a dump truck in the 200 block of Gilliespie Hollow Road in Washington Township Saturday.
Monday, April 17, 2023 3:50 AM
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 3:25 am
Two people were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals following a collision between a vehicle and a dump truck in the 200 block of Gilliespie Hollow Road in Washington Township Saturday.
According to a Fayette County 911 dispatcher, one person was taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and the other was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The accident occurred about 10:40 a.m.
Attempts to reach Washington Township police for additional information were not successful.
