Two people were killed in a one-vehicle accident in Redstone Township at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The names of the deceased were not immediately released. Fayette County Coroner Scene Specialist John Kondrla identified them as a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s. Officials have not said who was driving.
The crash happened near Paradise Lakes on Filbert Orient Road. The road was closed for several hours during an investigation led by Redstone Township Police.
The two deceased people were pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Clint Westcoat.
