Two women were rescued at Ohiopyle State Park a short distance from the main falls area Sunday evening and taken to hospitals, park officials said.
A family group from Pittsburgh was in the water near the bridge when a 20-year-old woman was swept away by the current. A 21-year-old woman went after her to save her, grabbing onto her and holding her beside a rock about 30 yards from the falls. The 20-year-old woman had lost consciousness, and both women were rescued by river guides and rescue crews, said Ohiopyle State Park manager Ken Bisbee.
Crews gave the 20 year old life-saving care, and she was semi-conscious and breathing when she was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by medical helicopter. The other woman was taken to Uniontown Hospital by ambulance as a precaution.
The condition of the 20-year-old woman was not immediately available.
Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Department and Fayette EMS responded to the scene, along with the river guides and visitors who assisted.
Bisbee emphasized that caution should be used in the river above the falls. Only wading is permitted, and a safety line is in place in the area.
"People easily underestimate this river," Bisbee said. "People generally underestimate the power of moving water to begin with, but this river in particular."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.