Two teens charged with stabbing a man in Connellsville this summer are scheduled for preliminary hearings on attempted homicide and other charges this Thursday.
Riley Allen Miller, 18, of Southwest and Logan Anthony Miller, 19, of Connellsville are both charged in the June 20 stabbing of Zachariah Stephens.
Connellsville police found Stephens several blocks from his home on South Prospect Street in the city with multiple stab wounds, including one in his chest and another in his abdomen.
Stephens reportedly told police the stabbing occurred in the area of Market Street just before 3 a.m., and said he believed both men took part in the stabbing.
During the course of the investigation, police obtained video surveillance from several nearby locations. One video shows Stephens meeting with Logan Miller on Church Place near the city parking lot.
After Logan Miller appears to be filming Stephens, police said Stephens walked toward his home on South Prospect Street as Miller followed. Another video shows Riley Miller walking toward the men. Moments later, a video showed both Riley Miller and Logan Miller running from that area.
Police said Riley Miller was 17 at the time of the stabbing, and after consulting with Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower about the nature of the crime, Riley Miller was charged as an adult.
Both face counts of criminal conspiracy to engage in criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Riley Miller is free on 10% of $75,000 bond, which was reduced from the bail originally set at $400,000. The amount was changed due to a court order entered by Fayette County Judge Steve Leskinen.
Logan Miller is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail set at $400,000.
Logan Miller’s hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., and Riley Miller’s hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.