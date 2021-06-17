Two Uniontown men accused of selling drugs that caused a man to fatally overdose in 2019 were held for court at their preliminary hearing Wednesday.
State police allege that Woodrow “Woody” Charles Hanan Jr., 30, sold the drugs while Jordan Harold Arnold, 25, drove Hanan to deal the drugs that resulted in the death of Christopher Scott Hill.
Hanan allegedly sold stamp bags containing fentanyl and caffeine to another man at Little Caesar Pizza on Morgantown Street on Dec. 6, 2019.
Trooper Thomas Lizik testified at Wednesday’s hearing that Hill was found dead in a room at 94 Albion St., a three-quarter house where he was staying, on Dec. 7, 2019. Nine pink stamp bags containing fentanyl and caffeine and another empty stamp bag were found in his wallet beside him.
Hanan allegedly sold pink stamp bags containing fentanyl and caffeine and stamp bags containing a cocaine mixture during undercover drug deals on different occasions, according to court paperwork.
During an interview, Lizik reported, “(Hanan said) if Chris died from the drugs he sold, that he’ll do the time.”
Defense attorney Douglas Sipic, representing Hanan, and defense attorney Chad Schneider, representing Arnold, both stated that they didn’t believe there was a prima facie case, as they said there was no direct proof the drugs that resulted in the death of Hill were drugs sold by Hanan.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning ruled there was a prima facie case.
Both men are charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit each crime. Arnold’s bail is set at $150,000, and Hanan was denied bail. Both remain in Fayette County Prison with formal arraignment scheduled for July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.