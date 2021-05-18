Two Uniontown residents got into an argument Sunday that turned violent and caused knife injuries to them both, Uniontown police said.
Bobbi Jo Cumberland, 36, and her boyfriend Christopher Adam Slade, 48, were drinking at Cumberland’s home at 16 Bodine Lane, Apt. A, when Cumberland gave Slade cash and asked him to buy her cocaine, according to court paperwork. Slade refused to leave, and they got into a fight, police said.
Cumberland is charged for allegedly cutting Slade’s leg with a knife, and Slade is charged for allegedly stabbing Cumberland’s leg with the knife and hitting her in the head during the fight.
Police said Slade was treated for minor injuries to his leg, and Cumberland was transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment for a cut on her leg and bruising and swelling on her face.
Cumberland and Slade are both charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Slade is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
Cumberland had not been arraigned as of Tuesday.
