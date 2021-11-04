Arrest warrants were issued on two Uniontown residents wanted for allegedly keeping a 6-year-old boy from his mother in violation of a court order.
Edward Eugene Dotson, 25, was charged with kidnapping and interference with custody of a child and Talei Annie Belluccia, 24, was charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to interfere with custody of a child.
On Tuesday, Uniontown City Police alleged Dotson violated a protection-from-abuse order that gave custody of his son to Roma Rockwell, the boy’s mother.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Dotson was served with a PFA on Monday, ordering the boy be returned to Rockwell by 4 p.m. that day. Rockwell contacted the police when that did not happen.
Police went to Dotson’s home, but nobody answered the door, and his vehicle was not there, court paperwork stated.
Earlier in the day, Dotson told sheriff’s deputies that the child was at Dotson’s mother’s house, but Dotson’s mother said she did not have the boy, the complaint stated.
According to police, Belluccia’s mother said Dotson and her daughter were taking the child to Florida.
Police tracked cellphones belonging to Dotson and Belluccia and found they were in State College around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the couple is driving a gray and silver Honda Accord with license plate number LNA5789.
