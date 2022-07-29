Two people are wanted by state police after they allegedly assaulted a man in North Union Township then stole his car earlier this month.
Police filed charges Tuesday against Brandon Lee Epps, 30, and Nessa Marie Teets, 31, both of Uniontown. They’re wanted for felonies charges of robbery and theft, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Epps and Teets assaulted Keith Wegener at a home in the 800 block of Solomon Circle the evening of July 7. Wegener told police the two knocked him to the ground, punched him, and took his keys and phone.
Wegener’s mother received a phone call the next morning from Wheelzy, a website for selling cars, seeking more information about the stolen car as it had been posted to their website.
Police were unable to locate Epps or Teets.
