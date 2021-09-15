Uniontown Area School District students will be required to wear masks in school barring medical excuses following a contentious meeting that drew several parents passionately opposing masking.
Superintendent Dr. Charles D. Machesky told a crowd of parents at the Tuesday special meeting that the school received notice last Thursday from the state Department of Education and Department of Health, saying they were out of compliance if they did not require students to wear masks after Sept. 7. That is the date which Gov. Tom Wolf mandated all public school students wear masks.
Failure to comply leaves the school board members at risk of lawsuit, and the school could face a loss of its liability insurance, he said.
“It’s a very, very difficult and precarious situation to be in,” Machesky said.
After more than one hour of public comment, the board voted 7 to 2 to require masking no later than Oct. 11. One board member abstained. Officials said they were making a “compromise” in waiting one month to require masking, giving parents an opportunity to obtain medical excuses and to see if the requirements change.
“I, as an individual, respect each and everyone’s beliefs and constitutional rights,” Machesky said, adding that after consulting with the solicitor and other officials he recommends compliance with Wolf’s mandate.
He frequently referenced “ambiguity” in previous recommendations from the state.
The board meeting room was full during the meeting, with about half of parents and the majority of the school board members and administration wearing masks. Dozens of parents were in attendance, and nine of them spoke during public comment, all saying they were opposed to enforcing the mandate.
Some parents said they had concerns about respiratory issues they believed could be caused by masks. Others said they opposed the order on principle, citing conspiracy theories that the pandemic was only a scare tactic in a government plot to strip citizens of their rights. Those parents said they should be the decision makers in how to protect their children, not the government.
“This whole pandemic is nothing but a complete scare tactic from the powers above to create a tyrannical government,” said Greg Feathers of Farmington.
Solicitor Michael Brungo said the mandate “has everything to do with the health and safety of children.”
He noted that for decades students have been required to receive vaccinations to attend school, and the masking mandate prior to children’s eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations is only a continuation of disease prevention policies that have been in place for decades.
Parents in attendance retorted that Brungo’s comments were “scare tactics.”
“Why can’t we as Americans push back?” said Keith Sproul. “There is no reason for us to be scared to death. There is every reason to push back, to not be a pawn in this game.”
SMH
This is why I wear a mask despite being fully vaccinated.
